Home / Companies / News / Walmart readies 'Open Call' in India on way to $10 bn a year export target

Walmart readies 'Open Call' in India on way to $10 bn a year export target

'The category expansion over the last 15 years has been incredible …The ingenuity, the grit, the education of the labour force are a strategic advantage in India'

Aryaman GuptaNivedita Mookerji New Delhi
Premium
Andrea Albright, Executive vice president (sourcing), Walmart

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 6:00 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Retail major Walmart is looking at an India-first opportunity on sourcing for the world as it readies to host a never-before mega sellers’ summit in New Delhi on February 14 and 15 next year. This is the first India outing for the Bentonville-headquartered group’s flagship summit and the second outside of America. Typically an annual American event held in the US for about a decade, the sellers’ meet was held in Mexico last April, breaking from the past.        

In a conversation with Business Standard here on Tuesday, Andrea Albright, Executive Vice President – Sourcing, Walmart, said the India meet would be “much broader in scale” compared to the earlier summits in the US and Mexico. With its focus on export-ready suppliers, the two-day event starting on the Valentine’s Day will bring together Indian companies and around 50-60 Walmart merchants from the US. As part of the summit, Walmart’s Open Call, as the name suggests, would enable the global buyers to evaluate products showcased by Indian sellers and entrepreneurs for export. On offer will be real-time deals and packages, to make sourcing from India a win-win for both sides.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Sourcing, as Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, had told this newspaper in an interview earlier this year, is one of the four critical pieces of India business for the group. The other three pieces are Flipkart, PhonePe and technology. The sellers’ meet—Walmart Growth Summit—is being seen as an important step towards attaining the company’s goal of sourcing products worth $10 billion per annum from India by 2027. Albright didn’t give out any estimate of the current sourcing from India. “We are on track to achieve the target.”    

Walmart’s India sourcing is at around $3 billion annually, according to market estimates. After sourcing from India for more than 20 years, the $3 billion figure needs to triple in the next four years for Walmart to reach the goal of $10 billion by 2027. Explaining the significance of India sourcing , Albright said that other than the US, India is the only market that Walmart has announced a public commitment on exports. “We are confident in our ability to hit the goal by 2027,” she said, adding that India is among the chain’s top priority markets, based on current volume and future potential.

On where the India-sourced products are sold most, Albright said the US is Walmart’s biggest market for Indian exports. The categories for sourcing range from  toys to bicycles; food to health, wellness, general merchandise, apparel and home textiles. “We are starting to explore electronics and shoes as additional categories as well,” Albright said.

To have the right alignments, Indian sellers are increasingly setting up their offices close to the Bentonville headquarters of Walmart. Among the latest Indian suppliers to have offices in Bentonville (Arkansas) is Mrs. Bector’s Food Specialties. Welspun, Trident Group and FishinCo are among others.

Walmart’s sourcing business operates separately from its subsidiaries Flipkart and PhonePe. In 2018, Walmart had acquired a majority stake in Flipkart.   

When asked how Walmart would be able to hit the $10 billion per annum sourcing target by 2027, Albright said:  “The category expansion over the last 15 years has been incredible, including the growth around transportation and supply chain…The ingenuity, the grit, the education of the labour force is a strategic advantage in India.”

To meet its export targets, Walmart is partnering with key stakeholders to make sure it has the right collaborations to remove any barriers that may exist for certain industries.

Also Read

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

How an advertisement featuring Amitabh Bachchan landed Flipkart in trouble

Top headlines: Walmart buys more stake in Flipkart, no-confidence motion

Walmart boost: India's readymade garment exports limping to normalcy in May

Dish needs wash: What does Tata Play tell us about DTH, cable TV's future?

Accounting company PwC plans to cut around 600 jobs in UK: Report

Amazon launches programme for deliveries via electric vehicles in India

India's patent applications jump by 31.6%, ahead of some rich countries

Hero MotoCorp to foray into European market with EV range next year

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Walmart storesWalmart Indiaexport normsFlipkartIndian retail sector

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 6:00 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Rajasthan polls: CM Gehlot, Dhariwal, rebels file nominations on last day

Over 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs AFG Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

World Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Heavy rains batter Bengaluru as monsoon intensifies, Shivakumar takes stock

India successfully test-fires 'Pralay' missile off Odisha coast: Official

Economy News

October e-way bill generation hits all-time high at Rs 10.3 crore

Rural market recovery boosts consumer goods sector growth to 9%: Report

Next Story