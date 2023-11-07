Home / Companies / News / Amazon launches programme for deliveries via electric vehicles in India

Amazon launches programme for deliveries via electric vehicles in India

The programme will help more than 300 delivery service partners (DSPs) to make customer deliveries with zero tailpipe emissions, the company said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The company expects the programme will help achieve its global goal to reach net-zero carbon by 2040

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 11:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

E-commerce company Amazon has launched its last-mile fleet programme in India with 100 per cent electric vehicles, under which it will provide its delivery service providers with access to customized EVs suitable for last-mile deliveries.

In the initial phase of the programme, the company has introduced Mahindra Zor Grand three-wheeler EVs, each equipped with specialised enhancements for Amazon's last-mile deliveries.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The programme will help more than 300 delivery service partners (DSPs) to make customer deliveries with zero tailpipe emissions, the company said.

"Amazon's fleet programme is launching for the first time with entirely custom-designed EVs in India, making it convenient for DSPs to access safe, high-quality zero-emission vehicles for last mile deliveries," Amazon said in a statement.

The all-electric fleet programme in India provides DSPs with access to customized EVs suitable for last-mile deliveries, with maintenance, charging, and parking also provided, the statement said.

Over the next two years, Amazon intends to bring large part of last-mile delivery vans under the programme, eventually including every single last-mile van.

"With support from Mahindra Electric and other vehicle manufacturers, Amazon has deployed more than 6,000 electric vehicles to deliver packages today in more than 400 cities across India. The company is well on its way to achieve its goal of having 10,000 electric vehicles in its India fleet by 2025," the statement said.

The company expects the programme will help achieve its global goal to reach net-zero carbon by 2040.

"The India fleet launches ahead of the busy Diwali season, and more electric three- and four-wheelers will be added to the fleet over time," the statement said.

Amazon has been operating this programme in North America and Europe.

"By launching the last-mile fleet programme with an all-electric fleet in India, we help our delivery service partners decarbonise with us and we are delighted that India is the first country where we are able to do this," Abhinav Singh, VP of Operations, Amazon India, said.

Also Read

Hyperlocal logistics firm Shadowfax to hire 10,000 delivery partners

Eicher unit to provide electric trucks for Amazon India's delivery ops

As govt cuts down subsidy, EV two-wheelers may get costlier from June 1

ONDC to test Zomato's dominance; valuation mark-down likely: Analysts

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Day 6; Check the best deals to crack

India's patent applications jump by 31.6%, ahead of some rich countries

Hero MotoCorp to foray into European market with EV range next year

Avaada Energy secures 1,400 MW solar project in bidding hosted by NHPC

UBS Group decides to exit $5 bn in assets it manages for rich customers

Walmart-owned PhonePe crosses 500 million lifetime registered users

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Amazon IndiaAmazonIndian service deliveryElectric Vehicles

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 11:14 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Rajasthan polls: CM Gehlot, Dhariwal, rebels file nominations on last day

Over 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs AFG Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

World Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Heavy rains batter Bengaluru as monsoon intensifies, Shivakumar takes stock

India successfully test-fires 'Pralay' missile off Odisha coast: Official

Economy News

October e-way bill generation hits all-time high at Rs 10.3 crore

Rural market recovery boosts consumer goods sector growth to 9%: Report

Next Story