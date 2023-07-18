Home / Companies / News / Walt Disney approaches Indian court in Google in-app billing dispute

Walt Disney approaches Indian court in Google in-app billing dispute

In May, India's competition watchdog started an inquiry into Google after some companies alleged the service fee the US firm charges for in-app payments breaches an earlier antitrust directive

Reuters
Walt Disney Co (Photo: Bloomberg)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 4:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Walt Disney has approached a state court in India in an ongoing legal challenge against Google's in-app billing system, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

In May, India's competition watchdog started an inquiry into Google after some companies alleged the service fee the US firm charges for in-app payments breaches an earlier antitrust directive.

Google, which counts India as a key growth market, had earlier said the service fee supports investments in Google Play app store and the Android mobile operating system, ensuring it distributes it for free, and covers developer tools and analytic services.

Also Read

Disney searching options for Star: A history of its investments in India

Disney poised to eliminate thousands of jobs next week to cut annual costs

Welspun India seeking opportunity in kids segment through pact with Disney

Disney+ loses 4 million subscribers as fresh layoff round approaches

Disney to give pink slip to 2,500 employees in third round of layoffs

Amit Shah launches Sahara refund portal; check claim process, eligibility

BlackRock appoints Saudi Aramco's CEO Amin Nasser to its board: Report

India Inc sees revenue growth moderation for 4th straight quarter to 6-8%

Definitely not listing this year, says boAt co-founder Gupta on IPO plans

Evergrande Group pushes restructuring plan after $81 bn loss over 2 years

Topics :GoogleWalt DisneyUnited States

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story