Home / Companies / News / BlackRock appoints Saudi Aramco's CEO Amin Nasser to its board: Report

BlackRock appoints Saudi Aramco's CEO Amin Nasser to its board: Report

Bader Al-Saad, director general and chairman of the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, won't stand for re-election to BlackRock's board next year, according to the statement

Bloomberg
Amin Nasser

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 4:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Silla Brush

BlackRock Inc. has named Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser to its board, underscoring the asset manager’s commitment to the oil industry in the middle of a highly politicized debate about its role in ESG investing.
 
Nasser has led the world’s biggest oil producer since 2015, including overseeing its public listing, and provides BlackRock with “a unique perspective” on key issues facing the company and its clients, CEO Larry Fink said Monday in an emailed statement. 

BlackRock and Fink, 70, have been criticized by both sides of the political divide over ESG investing after promoting the strategy as a way to help the global economy respond to climate change. Environmental advocates have slammed the firm for continuing to pile capital into the fossil fuel industry, while some Republicans have accused BlackRock of peddling a “woke” agenda that they say is at odds with American capitalism.

It’s “a very cunning move,” said Sasja Beslik, chief investment officer at NextGen ESG in Japan.

Bringing Nasser onto BlackRock’s board “partly signals that we need oil and gas at the table if we are to make this transition work,” he said. But the move also “protects BlackRock from vultures questioning its public ESG stance, which in practice was never hard core.”

At times, Nasser has taken issue with the ESG movement, warning in February that an increased focus on environmental, social and governance metrics was undermining investment in oil and gas to the point of posing a threat to global energy security. He serves on several boards, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Presidential CEO Advisory Board and the JP Morgan International Council.

“His leadership experience, understanding of the global energy industry and the drivers of the shift toward a low-carbon economy, as well as his knowledge of the Middle East region, will all contribute meaningfully to the BlackRock board dialogue,” Fink said in the statement. 

The appointment “raises an interesting question,” said Ulf Erlandsson, CEO of the Anthropocene Fixed Income Institute. “How should clients who exclude Aramco from their investment portfolios view the fact that Aramco is becoming an even more important voice at the service provider?”

There’s a risk that “this move will trigger some client uneasiness,” which is “the flip side to the anti-ESG fire that BlackRock has come under in the US,” Erlandsson said.

Bader Al-Saad, director general and chairman of the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, won’t stand for re-election to BlackRock’s board next year, according to the statement. 

BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset manager, has a $2.4 billion position in Aramco, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.



Also Read

Chemical firm Aether Industries inks pact with Saudi Aramco Technologies

Saudi Aramco earned profits of $161 bn in 2022 due to high crude oil prices

Saudi Arabia announces order of up to 121 Boeing airplanes: State media

Oil giant Saudi Aramco reports $31.88 billion profit in Jan-Mar quarter

India will push back on Western monopoly over ESG targets: Sanjeev Sanyal

India Inc sees revenue growth moderation for 4th straight quarter to 6-8%

Definitely not listing this year, says boAt co-founder Gupta on IPO plans

Evergrande Group pushes restructuring plan after $81 bn loss over 2 years

Demand for IT gig workers grew 157% in H12023, says job firm Awign

Startup India celebration of innovation, entrepreneurship: boAt co-founder

Topics :BlackRockSaudi AramcoESGSustainability

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story