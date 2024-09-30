Delhi HC shuts down 45 rogue streaming sites backing Warner Bros, Netflix

The Delhi High Court granted a dynamic+ injunction in favour of major global entertainment companies, including Warner Bros, Netflix, Disney, and Columbia Pictures, in their legal battle against 45 rogue streaming websites accused of copyright infringement. According to a report by Bar and Bench, Justice Saurabh Banerjee highlighted the necessity of curbing the rise of such unauthorised platforms, stating that their proliferation cannot be tolerated.

Background of case The plaintiffs, comprising some of the largest content producers globally, filed the suit to protect their copyrighted works from illegal streaming and distribution. They claimed that the accused websites engaged in widespread piracy by illegally hosting copyrighted content. The plaintiffs argued that despite sending multiple legal notices to the operators of these websites, no action was taken to remove the infringing material.

Crackdown on rogue websites

In its ruling, the Court noted the ‘hydra-headed’ nature of these websites, which can easily multiply and evade enforcement measures. It also acknowledged that many of these rogue sites had masked their registration details, complicating the process of identifying and holding the operators accountable.



The Court granted a dynamic+ injunction, allowing for not just the blocking of current infringing websites, but also any future mirror or alphanumeric variations of these sites. This type of injunction is designed to ensure ongoing protection against copyright violations by enabling rapid action against newly identified domains.

Court takes a stand against piracy

The Court ordered the defendant websites to cease hosting, streaming, or distributing the plaintiffs’ content immediately. It also directed Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to block access to these websites within 48 hours, while governmental bodies like the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) were instructed to ensure compliance with the order.

Justice Banerjee highlighted the urgent need to prevent the continuation of these “mushrooming” rogue streaming websites, describing their operations as ‘blatant and utter slavish activities’ with ulterior motives. The matter is set to be heard again on January 13, 2025.