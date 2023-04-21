Home / Companies / News / WayCool hives off soil-to-sale vertical into new FMCG entity BrandsNext

WayCool hives off soil-to-sale vertical into new FMCG entity BrandsNext

Names B P Ravindran as CEO of the new firm, which has been created to put the "power of soil-to-sale food products into the hands of consumers across South India", says company

BS Reporter Chennai
WayCool hives off soil-to-sale vertical into new FMCG entity BrandsNext

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 6:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Food and agri-tech platform WayCool has hived off its soil-to-sale FMCG business into a new entity called BrandsNext.  
"The new corporate entity comes into existence with the aim of putting the power of soil-to-sale food products into the hands of consumers across South India – every family, every season, every ‘Thali’ (meaning 'meal')," the company said.

WayCool also named B P Ravindran as the CEO of BrandsNext, whose long-term goals he will spearhead, from product innovation to category expansion and beyond.
WayCool began its soil-to-sale supply chain business in 2015 and entered the consumer packaged goods business in 2018 through brands such as Madhuram (a quality rice brand sourced from select farms), Kitchenji (a premium staple brand sourced from the company's vast farmer network) and  Freshey's (ready-to-cook products from batter to value-added products. BrandsNext will continue to nurture this journey in making the ‘Thali’ delicious for South Indians.

Commenting on the announcement, Karthik Jayaraman, MD, WayCool, said, "Soil-to-Sale isn't just a buzzword at WayCool; it is at the heart of what we do. BrandsNext and the portfolio that we have created is to ensure that the value created by building a soil-to-sale supply chain is truly captured. BrandsNext is poised to thrive as a standalone entity with a portfolio that caters to the everyday Thali of our consumers."  
"A strong foundation has been laid in the past two years to win in the food business by establishing BrandsNext as an entity which will focus on its core strength of building brands and scaling distribution. We intend to be closer to consumption occasions of our consumers by mapping their need states and addressing their pain points. I am confident that the transformation to be carried out by BrandsNext will help us in the journey of building super brands in the commodity space that benefits every stakeholder in the ecosystem," Ravindran said. 

Topics :WayCool FoodsFMCGbusiness news today

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 6:00 PM IST

Also Read

HCL Tech Q4 preview: Weak software segment to drag profit by 4-9% QoQ

Union Budget 2023: What did FM Nirmala Sitharaman announce for agriculture?

Sebi suspends trading of agri commodity derivatives for 1 more year

Tech M sheds 9% in 5 days on JP Morgan, Citi downgrades, target price cuts

Is investors' love for digital India over?

IIFL Finance fully repays its maiden $400 million bond in April

Procter & Gamble raises full-year sales forecast on higher pricing

Agri-tech firm WayCool hives off Rs 400 cr retail brand into subsidiary

News outlet 'Insider' to lay off 10% workforce including staff writers

PhysicsWallah to invest $10 mn in its school-integrated programme

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story