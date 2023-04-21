Procter & Gamble raises full-year sales forecast on higher pricing



The Tide detergent maker's shares rose 1% in premarket trading. Procter & Gamble Co (P&G) raised its full-year sales forecast on Friday, signaling higher prices would offset the hit from consumers turning to cheaper, private-label alternatives for tissues and other household essentials.



Products made by companies such as P&G and Unilever are usually among the last to see a slowdown in demand during economic downturns, unlike discretionary items including appliances and furniture. P&G also said its expects annual earnings per share towards the lower end of the fiscal year guidance range.



The Pantene shampoo maker reported a 3% fall in overall volumes in the third quarter, with average prices across its product categories rising 10%. Demand has also managed to hold up against a series of price hikes by these companies to pass on steep input costs that stemmed from supply-chain snags and were worsened by the Ukraine crisis in 2022.

The company said it expects fiscal 2023 organic sales growth of about 6%, compared with its previous forecast for a 4% to 5% increase.