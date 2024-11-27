Welspun One launches Rs 2,700 cr warehousing & industrial park at JNPA SEZ

Integrated fund and development management platform Welspun One on Wednesday announced the launch of the country's largest single-location Grade A warehousing and industrial park at JNPA Special Economic Zone in Navi Mumbai at an investment of Rs 2,700 crore.

With an annual throughput capacity of 36,000 TEUs, the facility which is a part of the strategic collaboration between Welspun One and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) can accommodate over 400,000 pallet positions along with parking provision for over 600 trucks, Welspun One said in a statement.

The 55-acre integrated logistics ecosystem project is not just a logistics hub but a strategic business enabler as it is expected to generate direct and indirect employment for over 5,000 people, strengthening the local economy, it said.

JNPA handling around 35 of India's maritime traffic is the largest container port by throughput.

Originally envisaged as a 1.2 million sq ft park which entailed an investment of Rs 700 crore, the company has now upscaled the size of the project to around 4.45 million sq ft of built-up area-- 3.95 million sq ft of warehousing space, 0.25 million sq ft of Grade A office space, and 0.25 million sq ft of industrial space-- to cater to the growing export-import demand arising at the JNPA Port, Welspun One said.

This prime location presents an unprecedented opportunity for the SEZ/FTWZ segment to scale, particularly as the region has historically faced constraints in integrated facility solutions.

Welspun One's facility addresses this gap by offering businesses across sectors like chemicals, automotive, FMCG, pharmaceutical, and electronics with an integrated, cost-efficient logistics solution in a high potential area, it said.

More From This Section

"Our recent Rs 2,275 crore (including Rs 275 crore co-investment commitments) equity fundraising for Fund 2 reaffirms the confidence of investors in our strategy to create demand-led, logistics-anchored developments. With nearly 70 per cent of the fund already committed and 45 per cent drawn down, we are executing at a scale and speed that sets us apart," said Balkrishan Goenka, Chairman, Welspun World.

The warehousing and industrial project at JNPA SEZ is a pivotal part of Welspun One's vision to align with India's growth story and redefine its logistics infrastructure, he added.

Strategically located within 5 km of the port terminals with direct vessel access, the facility offers several advantages. It also enjoys proximity to critical transport networks such as National Highways, the Dedicated Freight Corridor (West), the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), and the upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport ' giving it a significant logistical advantage, the platform said.

Moreover, as a part of a notified SEZ, it also provides occupiers additional benefits such as exemption of Goods and Services Tax (GST), customs duty deferment, faster customs clearance, and minimal detention or demurrage risks, Wespun One said.

All of this enables seamless movement of goods and optimized inventory management, resulting in improved operational efficiency and significant cost savings of up to 15 per cent while at the same time it also improves the logistical efficiency of the port making the project an ideal hub for international businesses looking to optimize their supply chains, it stated.

"India's port ecosystem has long needed a logistics solution beyond storage. This facility is set to be a game-changer for logistics and supply-chain operations in India and elevate India's position on global trade and ease of doing business," said Anshul Singhal, Managing Director, Welspun One.