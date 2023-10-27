Home / Companies / News / Westlife Foodworld plunges more than 6% after Q2 net profit falls

Westlife Foodworld plunges more than 6% after Q2 net profit falls

The stock of the company tumbled 6.22 per cent to Rs 827.95 apiece on the NSE

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 2:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Shares of Westlife Foodworld Ltd plunged more than 6 per cent on Friday a day after the company reported a 29.05 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 22.37 crore for the second quarter.

Westlife Foodworld's subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants is the master franchisee of McDonald's restaurants in West and South India.

The stock of the company tumbled 6.22 per cent to Rs 827.95 apiece on the NSE.

On the BSE, shares of Westlife Foodworld declined 5.93 per cent to Rs 827.25 per piece.

Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex jumped 538.10 points or 0.85 per cent higher to 63,686.25 points, while Nifty climbed 163.35 points to 19,020.60.

Westlife Foodworld Ltd on Thursday reported a 29.05 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 22.37 crore for the second quarter ended September 2023 due to challenging market conditions.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 31.53 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

However, the company's sales grew 7.11 per cent to Rs 610.82 crore during the period under review as against Rs 570.23 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, the company added.

Also Read

Hospitality industry flocks to Ayodhya as religious tourism gains momentum

Westlife Foodworld makes its debut on the National Stock Exchange

KFC-operator India's Devyani's profit falls on expenses, demand slowdown

Digital channels now account for 64% of Westlife Foodworld's sales

Westlife Foodworld soars 10% to hit a new high on strong business outlook

Air India announces senior level appointments; Klaus Goersch new COO

Reliance Jio announces JioSpaceFiber to provide satellite-based broadband

Shareholders approve Ambani third-generation appointment on RIL board

HUL to cut prices of soaps, detergents to keep local competition in check

Ambani scions get shareholders' nod to become RIL's non-executive directors

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :global stock marketshare marketBSE NSENational Stock Exchange

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story