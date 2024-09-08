Whistleblower complaints at Indian companies up 8% to 1,074 in FY24

Whistle-blower complaints at Indian companies increased 8 per cent year-on-year to 1,074 in 2023-24 (FY24), according to data collated for BSE-50 companies.

Of the BSE-50 companies, two-year data of whistle-blower complaints were available for 14 companies.

Experts and industry executives view the rise as a sign of a stronger reporting mechanism. “The global median of whistle-blower complaints is 1.5 per cent of the total employees. India’s reporting is far away from this average,” said Jagdeep Singh, partner, EY India Forensic and Integrity Services.

Combined, these 14 companies employed nearly 1.1 million in FY24. The median of the whistle-blower complaints as the share of employees for these companies was 0.08 per cent, significantly lower than the global data.