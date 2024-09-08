Consumer firms boost production, increase stocks ahead of festive season

Consumer companies have started to ramp up production, and retailers are ordering higher stocks compared to last year to prepare for the festive season, which has already begun in some parts of the country.

Companies have already started to witness a surge in demand across fast-moving consumer goods, consumer durables, and retail.

Biscuits manufacturer Parle Products has ramped up production by 10-15 per cent compared to the same period last year, when it ramped up production ahead of the festive season by 5-7 per cent.

“We have already started to witness a surge in demand as the festive season has already set in with Raksha Bandhan. We are expecting higher demand this year compared to last year,” Mayank Shah, vice president at Parle Products, told Business Standard.



The same is the case even in consumer durables and retail.

Super Plastronics, a manufacturer for Kodak, Thomson, Blaupunkt, and Westinghouse, is also using its capacity to the hilt. “We have increased our overall production by about 30-40 per cent, and our production capacities are running at 100 per cent.

“While the entire TV industry may see a growth of 15-20 per cent, we expect our growth to be around 30 per cent in the festive season,” Avneet Marwah, chief executive officer at Super Plastronics, said.

In retail, the Lifestyle chain of fashion and apparel stores has increased its buying and stocking up of apparel in double digits as it has started to witness green shoots ahead of the festive season.



“Along with the festive season, wedding dates are also higher this year compared to last year, due to which we anticipate higher demand, and we are ordering higher stock compared to last year,” said Devarajan Iyer, CEO of Lifestyle.

Coca-Cola India is also witnessing positive momentum in sales as the festive spirit begins to lift across the country.

“We’re witnessing positive momentum in sales, with a notable trend towards festive consumption and gifting. By prioritising value and accessibility, we’re ensuring 24x7 access for retailers, empowering them to stay ahead of demand,” Sundeep Bajoria, vice president of India operations, Coca-Cola India, said.



He added that Coca-Cola India is strategically positioned to optimise market opportunities across both traditional and emerging channels, leveraging a tailored price-pack architecture to meet diverse consumer needs. “This festive season, our focus is on enhancing convenience and delighting consumers through our refreshing range of products and innovative marketing campaigns,” he said.

Water and carbonated drinks manufacturer Bisleri is also expanding its capacity as it expects demand to pick up. However, the company did not specify the extent to which it will increase its production in preparation for the festive season.

“The onset of the festive season coincides with a significant increase in both domestic and international travel. Additionally, this period is characterised by a higher frequency of dining out, resulting in a notable rise in consumption capacity,” a Bisleri spokesperson said.



The packaged water major added, “In response, we are proactively expanding capacity at our owned and co-packer facilities across the water, soda, and carbonated soft drinks categories to ensure adequate stock replenishment at key locations.”

Dabur India will focus on rolling out new products and variants this festive season, which will include special Diwali gift packs. “While it is too early to comment on the festive season, we expect a gradual recovery in festive demand with improving consumer sentiments, particularly in rural India. The October-December quarter is critical for us, particularly due to the high demand for our winter-specific brands. We will be rolling out new products and variants this festive season, including special Diwali gift packs, which will cater to both mainstream and premium consumers,” said Ankush Jain, chief financial officer, Dabur India.