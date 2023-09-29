Why iPhones are still pricier in India despite 'Made in India' production

Though Apple Inc is absorbing the higher cost of assembling the iPhone15 and iPhone Plus in India — compared to China, it is 13 per cent more on the freight on board (FOB) value — the Made-in-India phones are far more expensive than those available in the US or Dubai.

To push their products in the Indian market, Apple Inc has not passed on to customers the cost of the hefty dealer margins offered to iPhone resellers and distributors. These margins range from 10 per cent to 12 per cent, says sources involved in the supply chain. A spokesperson of the company, however, declined to comment on the issue.



A look at the numbers tells you an interesting story. Despite the much-touted production-linked incentive ( PLI ) scheme, the disability between assembling the phones in India versus assembling them in China is still around 7-8 per cent on their FOB value, say sources involved in the production of iPhones.

Under the PLI scheme, Apple’s contract manufacturers get incentives ranging from an average of 4-6 per cent annually. While this makes some difference, it does not bridge the entire cost disability between the two countries.



Apple also faces a tariff disability in India compared to China. The phones assembled in India have a value addition of around 15 per cent plus. A lot of the components, says sources involved in the assembly of iPhones in India, are imported and the government imposes basic customs duty on them.

The effective impact of these duties on the bill of material cost of an iPhone assembled in India is 7-8 per cent (or around 5 per cent on FOB value). In China, though, Apple imports the components at zero duty. However, even this additional burden is not passed on to customers.



What’s more, the retail margin to sell the Apple phones in India ranges from 10 per cent to 12 per cent, as they are sold through over 3,000 retailers, resellers and distributors across the country. Apple has only two owned and branded stores in the country.

In contrast, in the US, the bulk of the phones are sold through telcos who bundle the phone with minutes of usage, or they are bought from the many Apple-owned stores that exist in the country. So the cost of distribution is far lower than what it is in India.



Apple Inc absorbs all these additional costs while selling the Make in India phones in the domestic market as part of a long-term strategy to push sales in the country.

But what it cannot absorb is the steep 18 per cent GST on the phones. This is passed entirely on to the customers.



Apple always announces the global price for the phones in the US dollar. For example, it is $799 (Rs 66,349) for the iPhone 15 and $899 (Rs 74,653) for the iPhone Plus. The price at which they retail in various countries is, however, different because of the differences in local taxes. And, it also depends on the depreciation or appreciation of the local currency against the dollar.

Hence, in India, the price, inclusive of the 18 per cent GST, is Rs 79,900 for the iPhone 15 and Rs 89,900 for the iPhone Plus.