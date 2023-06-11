Wilmington Trust moves insolvency plea against SpiceJet; hearing on Monday

Wilmington Trust is an affiliate of Aircastle, which had last month filed a similar case at the NCLT. During this case’s ongoing hearings, SpiceJet said that Aircastle’s petition had defects and it could not be maintained. Consequently, the NCLT on June 6 asked Aircastle to submit its reply to SpiceJet’s rejoinder within two weeks.

Wilmington Trust, one of SpiceJet’s aircraft lessors, has moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to initiate an insolvency process against the airline for non-payments of dues. The first hearing of this case will take place on Monday.