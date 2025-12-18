Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 04:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Realme 16 Pro+: Snapdragon 7-series, OLED screen, 7000 mAh battery expected

Realme 16 Pro+: Snapdragon 7-series, OLED screen, 7000 mAh battery expected

Realme has confirmed the launch of the 16 Pro series in India, developed in collaboration with Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa

Realme 16 Pro series

Realme 16 Pro series; Master Gold colour (Image: Realme)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realme has confirmed the launch of its Realme 16 Pro series in India soon. The series will likely comprise two models – Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro+. The company has announced that the series will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and will be offered in Master Gold and Master Grey colour options. Realme has also teased two additional colours, Orchid Purple and Camellia Pink. The company has confirmed a design collaboration with Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa. According to a report by The Mint, key specifications of the Realme 16 Pro+ have surfaced online ahead of launch. 
 

Realme 16 Pro Plus: What to expect

According to the report, the details surfaced, the Realme 16 Pro Plus is expected to feature a 6.8-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to measure 8.49mm in thickness and weigh around 203 grams. It is also expected to include an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster, which can be used to control compatible home appliances. As per the images surfaced, the design will be a squircle-shaped rear camera module, similar to recent Oppo and OnePlus models.
In terms of cameras, the Realme 16 Pro Plus is expected to feature a 50MP primary rear camera paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone could come with a 50MP front camera for selfies, video calls and more. 

Also Read

OnePlus Pad Go 2

OnePlus Pad Go 2 review: Built for multitasking with a screen made to binge

Google news app

Google rolls out News Audio Briefing with Listen tab on Android: Report

Snapchat's Quick cut feature

Snapchat rolls out 'Quick Cut' to speed up video creation from Memories

iOS 26.3 public beta

Apple releases iOS 26.3 public beta: Check features, how to upgrade, more

Tech Wrap December 17

Tech Wrap Dec 17: Instagram for TV, ChatGPT Images, Meta AI glasses update

 
As per the report, the Realme 16 Pro Plus is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. On the software side, the phone could run Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16. Realme is also expected to offer three years of Android OS updates and four years of security updates. The smartphone is expected to pack a 7,000mAh battery.  
 
Realme 16 Pro Plus: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.8-inch 1.5K OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset
  • Rear Camera: 50MP main + 8MP ultra-wide lens
  • Front Camera: 50MP 
  • Battery: 7,000mAh 
  • Software: Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16
  • Thickness: 8.49mm
  • weight: 203g 
  • Security: In-display fingerprint scanner
  • Extras: IR blaster for controlling smart home devices
  • Colours: Master Gold, Master Grey, Camellia Pink, Orchid Purple
 

More From This Section

Apple

Apple's new SHARP AI model can turn single photos into 3D scenes: Know how

Year Ender 2025: Check out the top tech trends that ruled this year

Year-ender 2025: Ghibli to Nano Banana, trends that took over social media

Apple Music in ChatGPT

OpenAI's ChatGPT integrates Apple Music: How is it different from Spotify

Google's Gemini 3 Flash model launched

Google rolls out Gemini 3 Flash for everyday tasks with improved reasoning

Netflix Games' FIFA football simulation game

Netflix to bring FIFA football game ahead of world cup 2026: What to expect

Topics : Realme Tech News Latest Technology News Realme India gadgets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewBS-VI Rule in DelhiInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon