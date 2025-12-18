Realme 16 Pro+: Snapdragon 7-series, OLED screen, 7000 mAh battery expected

Realme has confirmed the launch of its Realme 16 Pro series in India soon. The series will likely comprise two models – Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro+. The company has announced that the series will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and will be offered in Master Gold and Master Grey colour options. Realme has also teased two additional colours, Orchid Purple and Camellia Pink. The company has confirmed a design collaboration with Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa. According to a report by The Mint, key specifications of the Realme 16 Pro+ have surfaced online ahead of launch.
Realme 16 Pro Plus: What to expect
According to the report, the details surfaced, the Realme 16 Pro Plus is expected to feature a 6.8-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to measure 8.49mm in thickness and weigh around 203 grams. It is also expected to include an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster, which can be used to control compatible home appliances. As per the images surfaced, the design will be a squircle-shaped rear camera module, similar to recent Oppo and OnePlus models.
In terms of cameras, the Realme 16 Pro Plus is expected to feature a 50MP primary rear camera paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone could come with a 50MP front camera for selfies, video calls and more.
As per the report, the Realme 16 Pro Plus is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. On the software side, the phone could run Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16. Realme is also expected to offer three years of Android OS updates and four years of security updates. The smartphone is expected to pack a 7,000mAh battery.
Realme 16 Pro Plus: Expected specifications
- Display: 6.8-inch 1.5K OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset
- Rear Camera: 50MP main + 8MP ultra-wide lens
- Front Camera: 50MP
- Battery: 7,000mAh
- Software: Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16
- Thickness: 8.49mm
- weight: 203g
- Security: In-display fingerprint scanner
- Extras: IR blaster for controlling smart home devices
- Colours: Master Gold, Master Grey, Camellia Pink, Orchid Purple