Home / Companies / News / Wipro bags $500 million deal from US communication service provider

Wipro bags $500 million deal from US communication service provider

Wipro's communication vertical declined 14.7 per cent year-on-year and contributed 4.2 per cent to the total revenue as of FY24

wipro
Photo: Bloomberg
Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 5:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
IT services major Wipro has been awarded a $500 million deal by a leading US communication service provider for a period of five years, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

"Wipro shall provide managed services for some products and industry-specific solutions," the company said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Wipro did not share any more details on the deal.

When contacted, a Wipro spokesperson said, “This is a five-year contract to provide managed services for select products and industry-specific solutions.” The company has nothing more to share at this stage, the spokesperson added.

Wipro’s communication vertical declined 14.7 per cent year-on-year and contributed 4.2 per cent to the total revenue as of FY24.

Deals or contracts valued at $500 million to $1 billion are crucial for the top-tier IT services firms as they directly impact revenue growth. Wipro’s large deal bookings came in at $1.2 billion in Q4, up 9.5 per cent year-on-year in constant currency.

Srinivas Pallia, the newly appointed chief executive officer (CEO) of Wipro, said during the last earnings call that Wipro’s immediate priority is to accelerate growth. "Accelerating large deal momentum by working closely with clients and partners" is among the five focus areas Wipro will concentrate on, Pallia had outlined during the Q4 earnings.

Also Read

Here's how much Wipro CEO Srinivas Pallia is set to earn in the first year

Srinivas Pallia sold his entire stake in Wipro before taking over as CEO

Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte resigns; Srinivas Pallia named successor

Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte steps down, Srini Pallia takes charge

Analysts bearish on Wipro after Delaporte's exit, see up to 15% downside

NCLAT dismisses plea filed by foreign investors against edtech giant Byju's

Tata Steel in talks with Dutch govt on proposed decarbonisation roadmap

Paytm's UPI market share continues to slide down after RBI crackdown

Orient Green Power eyeing to raise authorised share capital to Rs 2,500 cr

Ascendion on a hiring spree; to quadruple employees in Chennai

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :WiproWipro resultsIndian companies

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story