Ascendion on a hiring spree; to quadruple employees in Chennai

Ascendion, a US-based AI-first software engineering services company, is set to expand its footprint in India by increasing its employee strength in Tamil Nadu from around 500 to around 2,000 people in the next two years. Additionally, its India employee strength will also increase from around 2,000 across six hubs, by adding another 1,000 in the next year.

"In Chennai, we have 500 employees; we want to quadruple this in the next two years. Chennai also has the maximum AI assemblies at the company level. Around 300 people are working in Chennai on data and services. We are also hiring 300 freshers from campuses in India, of which 180 will be in Chennai," said Prakash Balasubramanian, executive vice president, engineering solutions at Ascendion.

The company launched its GenAI Studio last week in Chennai to gather, collaborate, and build the future. This state-of-the-art studio and engineering workspace embodies the growing demand for Generative AI and continues to advance Ascendion’s leadership in the GenAI landscape.

The Chennai studio, part of Ascendion’s six major innovation hubs in India and Monterrey, Mexico, fosters creativity, learning, and collaboration. This new space will amplify client impact and drive growth by leveraging the high-quality GenAI talent in the Chennai area.

"The studio will become a hub for our generative AI projects globally. This will also be a training hub. Our six hubs are delivery centres, but none of those are AI studios. This is our first-ever global GenAI studio, a hub for innovation and collaboration," added Balasubramanian.

"Many enterprise leaders are excited about the future of AI, but they need to see real-world results. Our new AI studio in Chennai is filled with expert talent, hands-on technology, and inspiration, all designed to excite, provoke, and generate applied GenAI solutions that will drive business forward and positively impact lives all over the world," said Karthik Krishnamurthy, chief executive officer of Ascendion. "Our new space, located in a global hub of business and technology innovation, will help us deliver what we call ‘Engineering to the Power of AI’ as we create the future of work together with clients."

Ascendion’s GenAI initiatives, including the development of its AVA+ platform, deliver radical transparency, helping clients accelerate impact, velocity, and productivity by more than 40 per cent while offering double-digit savings from AI arbitrage. Ascendion’s Digital Ascender platform enhances productivity across the entire software life cycle, and more than 1,500 people have already received GenAI training.

"We are thrilled to now have a physical space in Chennai to connect clients with technology solutions in real-time. Our AI-powered platforms ensure transparency, velocity, quality, and productivity, freeing up capital for innovation and providing clients the flexibility to meet modern business needs. Now, at our new GenAI Studio, they can experience GenAI co-engineering as we develop solutions together in real-time," added Balasubramanian.