Wipro bags 5-year deal to transform, manage Vorwerk's IT infrastructure

Wipro on Monday (April 28) announced that it has been selected by Vorwerk, a European multinational company specialising in household appliances, to manage and transform the company’s IT infrastructure.

In a BSE filing, the IT services provider said that the partnership would focus on consolidating Vorwerk’s business applications, infrastructure, and cybersecurity into a unified monitoring platform. This move is expected to enhance operational efficiency and improve risk management across the company’s digital systems.

Additionally, Wipro will collaborate with Vorwerk’s technology partners to standardise the product portfolio, refine the customer engagement approach, and accelerate time-to-market for new products. During the five-year partnership, Wipro will also create an end-to-end support portal aimed at improving the end-user experience, the company said.

“We are proud to be Vorwerk’s partner of choice. This long-term programme leverages our AI-powered solutions, coupled with our deep consulting-led sectoral knowledge, to realise Vorwerk’s business transformation ambitions," said Ann-Kathrin Sauthoff-Bloch, Regional Head and Managing Director, Germany and Austria, Wipro Limited.

Jörg Kohlenz, Managing Director and Group CIO of Vorwerk, said that Wipro shares Vorwerk’s high standards and vision for technological progress, and that the partnership would focus on the joint development of innovative solutions.

Wipro's GitHub Centre of Excellence

Last week, Wipro launched a new GitHub Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, reinforcing its ai360 initiative. This CoE will act as a core platform for advancing GitHub-driven innovation across the organisation.

The centre aims to boost collaboration, skill development, and efficiency among Wipro’s development teams by leveraging cutting-edge tools. By integrating GitHub solutions, along with Microsoft M365 and GitHub Copilot, into its software engineering workflows, Wipro seeks to significantly enhance productivity and deliver greater value to its clients at scale.

Wipro stock price

At the closing of markets on Monday (April 28), Wipro was down by 0.12 per cent at ₹240.5 per share.