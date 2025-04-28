CtrlS Datacenters to invest Rs 500 cr in setting up data centre in Bhopal

CtrlS Datacenters announced that it will be investing Rs 500 crore in setting up a data centre in Badwai IT Park, Madhya Pradesh. The upcoming facility will be built on a 5-acre land parcel and will generate about 200 jobs over its phased development.

The company announced this milestone in a groundbreaking ceremony of its greenfield data centre. The ceremonial event took place during the Tech Growth Conclave 2025 on April 27 in Indore.

This strategic investment will boost the region’s digital ecosystem by supporting high performance cloud computing, AI, and data processing applications.

The data centre’s establishment strategically aligns with Madhya Pradesh’s ambitious policy framework, including the IT, ITeS and ESDM Investment Promotion Policy 2023, offering up to a 25 per cent capital expenditure subsidy, and the Global Capability Centres Policy 2025, targeting 50+ global tech centres.

These initiatives align with the State’s vision of achieving a $2 trillion economy by 2047 and position it as a leading destination for high-tech investments backed by world-class digital infrastructure.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, chairman and managing director of CtrlS Datacenters, said, “Our significant investment in this facility is a testament to our commitment to driving India’s digital future transformation. Our upcoming data centre is designed not only for today’s needs but also as a foundation for future technologies that will drive enterprise innovation and elevate the State’s digital capabilities.”

The AI-ready data centre will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure, including advanced cooling and security systems. At full capacity, the data centre is projected to generate an annual State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) of Rs 7.5 crore and a Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) of Rs 7.5 crore.

The facility’s capabilities will ensure 24/7 operational reliability and high uptime, establishing the facility as a critical node within the region’s digital ecosystem.

CtrlS Datacenters has a nationwide presence with 250 MW (IT load) of combined data centre capacity across key Tier-I markets, including Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Noida, and Kolkata.

CtrlS Datacenters also operates Edge data centre facilities in Tier-II markets such as Patna and Lucknow, with further expansions planned in these markets along with GIFT City (Ahmedabad), Bhubaneswar, and Guwahati.