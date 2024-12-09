YesMadam fires employees after stress survey, HR's email sparks outrage

YesMadam, a beauty service platform offering doorstep services, has come under scrutiny after reportedly dismissing employees experiencing ‘stress’ following an in-office survey. A LinkedIn post indicates the company sent out emails informing these employees of their immediate termination, a move that has raised concerns about workplace ethics.

The Noida-based company recently conducted a survey on stress at work, and over 100 employees who said that they were under significant stress were fired.

The email sent to the employees reads, “Dear team, recently we conducted a survey to understand your feelings about stress at work. Many of you shared your concerns, which we deeply value and respect. As a company committed to fostering a healthy and supportive work environment, we have carefully considered the feedback.”

The email further said, “To ensure that no one remains stressed at work, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with employees who indicated significant stress. This decision is effective immediately, and impacted employees will receive further details separately. Thank you for your contributions.”

Following this move, the company has received heavy criticism as some users said that the company is trying to run a campaign that has now backfired. A report by The Economic Times quoted a user as saying, “Hope this is not one of those publicity for the sake of it type of stuff”.

Another user said, “This is the weirdest, illogical and most unethical reason for employee termination/layoffs, or whatever else HR will sugar coat this as. Tell me this is a joke.”

Workplace stress

Young professionals in India are increasingly voicing concerns about workplace stress, and the statistics are striking. The Emotional Wellness State of Employees Report by wellness platform YourDOST highlights that 64 per cent of employees aged 21 to 30 are experiencing high stress levels. This data underscores a growing mental health crisis within the workforce, as younger employees face escalating pressures both in and out of the workplace.

The report, which surveyed over 5,000 workers across various sectors, shows that stress is becoming a widespread issue, with mental and emotional well-being under strain. The challenges of hybrid work and the pressure of balancing personal expectations are leaving India’s youngest workforce feeling more stressed than ever.