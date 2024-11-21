'No sick leaves': Company restricts employees from taking offs, viral photo

During periods of high employee demand, many employers place restrictions on vacation days. Social media, however, took exception to a boss's notification regarding vacation limits, which included “not taking any sick days.” Many users on social media rued the depressing circumstances that some employees face at work and voiced their dissatisfaction.

“Why does corporate think this is ok? God forbid I get sick. Company doesn’t give a s**t,” an individual shared an image on Reddit with the caption. The picture shows the notice that says, "From November 25th, until December 31st, there is a blackout on vacation days, time off, and there will be no exceptions for calling off, taking sick days, given that these are our busiest days of the year, we will need all hands-on deck. Thank you."

‘No sick leaves’: Netizens react

A Reddit user said, “If you die, you have to inform management 3 days prior".

Another said, “I know a guy who owns a company and they don't let anyone off during the summer. The staff are overworked, underpaid and the guy treats them like shit. Then he would complain that people keep quitting and that ‘nobody wants to work”.

A third wrote, “There’s this local coffee shop near me. Two sisters own it, and they are so nice. Every January, they shut down for the whole month and still pay all their people. It’s just a way to say thank you and let everyone recharge.”

A fourth added, “Call in with something highly contagious and say you're still willing to come in, but want to meet with your managers first to make sure it's okay.”