Govt allows Adani Krishnapatnam Port to import petroleum up to March 2026

Adani Ports & SEZ shares were trading higher by 0.56 per cent at Rs 1,267.30 on BSE in the pre-close session. | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
The Centre has allowed Adani Krishnapatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh to import petroleum into India up to March 1, 2026, according to an official notification.

The port has been allowed to import petroleum by sea from August 28, 2024, till March 1, 2026, in public interest, according to the notification by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Owned and operated by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), Adani Krishnapatnam Port Ltd is an all-weather deep water port located on the East Coast of India in Andhra Pradesh.

Adani Ports & SEZ shares were trading higher by 0.56 per cent at Rs 1,267.30 on BSE in the pre-close session.

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

