Home / Companies / News / Zee Entertainment forms interim committee to run operations; shares up 6.3%

Zee Entertainment forms interim committee to run operations; shares up 6.3%

It directed SEBI to pass a final order by the middle of next month and asked Chandra and Goenka to defend themselves before the regulator

Reuters BENGALURU
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 4:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Monday said it formed an interim committee to run operations after ex-chairman Subhash Chandra and CEO Punit Goenka failed to overturn the market regulator's ban on them holding board positions.

The interim committee will be under the supervision of Zee's board, a company spokesperson said.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India in June banned Chandra and Goenka from holding board positions in publicly listed companies for a year, alleging they were actively involved in diverting funds to the group's other listed entities and firms related to founding shareholders.

Last week, the Security Appellate Tribunal refused to vacate the regulator's decision, saying it did not find any illegality or irrationality in SEBI's order and saw no merit in interfering.

It directed SEBI to pass a final order by the middle of next month and asked Chandra and Goenka to defend themselves before the regulator.

The ruling comes as ZEE and an India unit of Japan's Sony Group are closing in on a merger announced in 2021 to form a $10-billion TV enterprise, with Goenka set to become the merged entity's managing director and CEO.

ZEE's shares closed 6.3% higher after Monday's announcement.

 

(Reporting by Kashish Tandon; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Eileen Soreng)

Also Read

SAT dismisses plea by Zee's ex-chairman Chandra, CEO Goenka over Sebi ban

Zee board to review Sebi order on Subhash Chandra and CEO Punit Goenka

Sony-Zee merger to go through, whether I'm CEO or not, says Punit Goenka

JC Flowers ARC makes claim on Subhash Chandra's no-compete fees

Zee enters one-time settlement with StanChar over Siti Networks loan

Coal India plans $1.5 bn industrial water transport corridor in east

Choice International reports 3-fold rise in profit after tax to Rs 21.3 cr

Foxconn proposes to set up Rs 8,800 cr manufacturing plant in Karnataka

Indian Oil signs long term LNG import deals with ADNOC LNG, TotalEnergies

Fashion e-commerce platform Styched acquires sneaker startup Flatheads

Topics :Zee EntertainmentIndiaZee GroupPunit Goenka

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story