Home / Companies / News / Indian Oil signs long term LNG import deals with ADNOC LNG, TotalEnergies

Indian Oil signs long term LNG import deals with ADNOC LNG, TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies would supply 0.8 million tpy LNG to IOC under the 10 year deal, it said. TotalEnergies would supply LNG to IOC from its global portfolio

Reuters NEW DELHI
Indian Oil Corp (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 4:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Nidhi Verma

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, has signed long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) import deals with United Arab Emirates' s Abu Dhabi Gas Liquefaction Co Ltd (ADNOC LNG) and France's TotalEnergies.

The two deals were signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Visit to France and UAE last week. Supplies under the two deals would commence from 2026, the Indian company said in two separate statements.

ADNOC LNG would supply up to 1.2 million metric tonnes per year (tpy) of LNG to IOC for 14 years, the Indian company said, adding India's trade treaty with UAE enable it to import LNG without paying a 2.5% import tax.

This is the first time that an Indian company has signed a long term LNG import deal with ADNOC.

TotalEnergies would supply 0.8 million tpy LNG to IOC under the 10 year deal, it said. TotalEnergies would supply LNG to IOC from its global portfolio.

India companies are spending billions of dollars to boost their gas infrastructure and are scouting for long term LNG imports deals as the nation wants to raise the share of gas in its energy mix to 15% by 2030 from 6.2% currently.

IOC's signings are also the latest in a slew of term deals signed by Asian LNG importers in recent months. In June, Bangladesh's state-owned Petrobangla signed a 10-year contract to receive LNG supplies from OQ Trading, formerly known as Oman Trading International, and a 15-year suppy deal with QatarEnergy, starting 2026.

Chinese importers Zhejiang Energy and ENN have also signed 20-year deals in recent weeks to receive North American supplies, after QatarEnergy inked 27-year agreements with China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and Sinopec.

Meanwhile, Thailand's state-controlled PTT is in advanced talks with Qatar for a 15-year LNG deal for supplies of 1 or 2 million tonnes per annum, sources told Reuters.

 

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Also Read

HPCL recieves bids to lease part of Chhara LNG terminal on west coast

Gas regulator to pitch for building gas storage to boost clean fuel usage

India state fuel retailers' gasoil, gasoline sales flat in June: Report

Russian oil import scales new high of 1.95 mn barrels per day in May

ONGC, Reliance-BP bid for oil, gas blocks, foreign giants stay away

Fashion e-commerce platform Styched acquires sneaker startup Flatheads

GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ signs lease with Safran Aircraft Engines for MRO

More than 8.4 million people globally are learning Hindi on Duolingo

Realtor TVS Emerald gives Chennai decade high launch-day sales at Rs 438 cr

Karur Vysya Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises 57% to Rs 359 crore

Topics :Indian OilLNGADNOCimportLNG import

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story