Zee Entertainment likely to make counterclaims against Sony at SAIC

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) is planning to make counterclaims against Sony Pictures Networks India in the arbitration court in Singapore after the Japanese firm terminated the merger agreement with Zee and sought $90 million as termination fees from Zee.

Legal experts said Zee had taken several steps to merge the companies, which resulted in litigation costs in the last two years. “In its appeal at the SAIC, Zee would be asking Sony Pictures Networks India to pay these legal costs,” said a lawyer close to the development. In its statement to the stock exchanges, Zee had said it undertook several permanent and irreversible steps, resulting in one-time and recurring costs for Zee. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



An email sent to Zee on Thursday did not elicit any response.

In its annual report for fiscal year 2023, Zee had reported exceptional expenses during the year, which primarily included Rs 176.2 crore for expenses pertaining to the proposed merger. Besides, in order to expedite the merger process, Zee had settled certain insolvency proceedings filed by operational creditors and bankers for a total amount of Rs 223 crore. Accordingly, an additional charge of Rs 27 crore was recorded as an exceptional item.

Zee had said it spent Rs 366.59 crore on compliances until September 2023 on the merger. Apart from spending Rs 176.20 crore in fiscal year 2023, it spent Rs 190.39 crore in the first six months of FY24, per a report by PTI.



Apart from the SAIC, Zee has also moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) appealing to the court to direct Sony India units to implement the scheme as per NCLT’s earlier order of August 10-11 last year.

The Zee-Sony merger collapse has also led to uncertainty over Disney India’s sale of cricket TV rights to Zee Entertainment Enterprises, which may not be able to pay up. Both Zee and Disney India have not commented on the issue. Sony had sent a termination notice to Zee on January 22, saying several conditions of the merger were not met. Zee, on the other hand, has said it had taken several steps to implement the merger, including getting the NCLT approval in August last year.