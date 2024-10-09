ZEEL's committee finds no irregularities against firm during Sebi probe

The Independent Investigation Committee (IIC), set up by the board of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, said that “no material irregularities” were found against the company during the investigation by the securities regulator, it said in a release on Wednesday.

The IIC, chaired by Justice Dr Satish Chandra, former judge of the High Court of Allahabad, along with two independent directors of the company, Uttam Prakash Agarwal and Dr PV Ramana Murthy, submitted a report to Zee’s board on Wednesday, as per the company’s press release.

This follows an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) into an alleged fund diversion of over Rs 2,000 crore by Zee’s chairman emeritus and Essel Group founder, Subash Chandra, and his son, Zee’s managing director and chief executive officer, Punit Goenka, from the company.