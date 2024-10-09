Regulator CCPA increases scrutiny on quick commerce, e-commerce players

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has tightened scrutiny on quick commerce and ecommerce players on issues of flouting the rules of selling products close to the expiry date.

Sources in the know said several prominent quick commerce and ecommerce players will be issued notices soon.

A senior government official told Business Standard that the Ministry of Consumer Affairs is keeping a close watch on such defaulters, especially during the festival season.

"We constantly examine companies and platforms to ensure they comply with all mandatory declarations required by law as they impact consumer choices. With the ongoing festival season, we are being more vigilant and keeping a sharp eye on these platforms and taking action on them," the official said.