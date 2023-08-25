Zepto becomes first unicorn this year, raises $200 mn at $1.4 bn valuation

After an extended dry spell, quick commerce firm Zepto has raised a massive $200 million in series E funding round at a $1.4 billion valuation to become India’s first unicorn this year.

This comes amid a funding slowdown where startups, across the board, have found it challenging to raise capital. The fundraising indicates investor confidence in the fledgling sector.



“Everyone thought this business model was nonsense, but it is working. It has turned out to be the fastest growing category in India today and will be the fastest-ever to hit profitability,” Zepto’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aadit Palicha, told Business Standard.

The round was led by the StepStone Group, a Baltimore-based institutional asset manager, which is also a limited partner of existing investor Nexus Venture Partners. It also saw participation from Goodwater Capital, a California-based growth equity consumer internet fund, as well as follow-on investments from Nexus, Glade Brook Capital, and Lachy Groom. None of its investors have taken an exit through the deal.



Zepto had previously raised $200 million in May last year, which valued it at $900 million.

“Most people are underestimating how well the business is doing on growth and profitability. The perception out there about this business model is wrong,” Palicha said in a virtual interview.



The company, he said, has grown 300 per cent year-on-year (YoY) this year and its dark stores contributing to over 50 per cent of the business are now profitable. The Mumbai-based startup is likely to achieve $1 billion in annualised sales in the next few quarters and is on track to turn cash flow positive in the next 12-15 months.

The year 2021 saw the creation of 44 unicorns, while the following year saw 25 startups acquiring unicorn status, according to Tracxn – a market intelligence platform. As funding slowed during the latter part of last year, so did the unicorns. As many as 19 unicorns were minted during the first half of 2022, compared to the second half’s 6.



Although India has seen 109 unicorns cross the $1 billion valuation threshold to date (Zepto being number 110), there are 92 unicorns - aside from Zepto - currently operational in India as many have lost their unicorn status.

When asked about becoming the first unicorn this year, Palicha said: “It’s a bit of a vanity metric but it’s a nice indication of the work that the team has done. However, it’s not something we focus on. We are focused on long-term value creation. It’s not about what our valuation is today but what it will be in 2033.”



The quick commerce model saw a boom in 2021 after the Covid-19-induced lockdown propelled demand for grocery delivery. Zepto, which was founded in 2021 by Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, was among the few companies that rode this wave with its promise of 10-minute deliveries.

As a result, the firm had raised $60 million in October 2021. In December that same year, Zepto raised another $100 million, before its $200 million round in May 2022.



With its latest fundraise, Palicha, 21, has become the youngest ever CEO to build a billion-dollar business. However, this milestone, he said, does not evoke any notable feelings.

“I find it to be pretty bizarre but it’s not something that Kaivalya (Vohra) and I focus on or think about. The incoming capital is good, the quality of our investors is good. We are just happy about the trajectory the business is on. We have a lot to execute. Maybe a decade from now I’ll think about the vanity of it but, for now, it’s just execution,” he said.



The new funds will help the company speed up its expansion into its existing geographies. Zepto currently operates over 200 dark stores across seven cities.

“We were in a pretty good place before this fundraise but it (new funds) just gives us more options for expansion and a little more headroom to grow,” Palicha said, adding that the expansion would not come at the cost of its profitability targets.



“The intent is not to spend for the sake of spending. It is to use the capital to make sensible, long-term investments, going deeper into our existing markets, and potentially launching a disciplined set of stores in a steady fashion in these markets. We’ll also do this while investing in new categories like Zepto Café,” Palicha added.

The firm will also beef up its engineering and finance teams. Earlier this year, Zepto had rejigged its top management, elevating Vikas Sharma to chief operating officer before appointing CoinSwitch’s Ramesh Bafna as its chief financial officer a month prior, and now plans to expand these teams.



Although Zepto is not planning an aggressive expansion outside its existing markets, it plans to gradually expand into tier 2 and 3 cities in the next three or four quarters.

“We are very bullish on tier 2 and 3 cities. We think, counterintuitively, the economics there will be even better. The cost structures – including last mile costs, manpower costs, line haul costs, rent costs – is significantly lower,” Palicha said.



These markets, he added, also solve the attrition problem since “unemployment is meaningfully higher” here. This means that onboarding costs are also lower, which, in turn, means that Zepto can offer customers even lower prices in tier 2 and 3 cities compared to their metro counterparts.

Over the last year, the firm has also cut back on its marketing expenditure and the influx of funding will not change that.



“As a percentage of sales, we don’t see a meaningful delta in marketing. We like growing organically, by way of a retention-led approach,” Palicha said.

Zepto is on an upward growth trajectory at a time when its competitors like Zomato-owned Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart have also seemingly found their footing. Blinkit’s June quarter results indicate a positive road ahead for the business while Instamart’s cash burn has also meaningfully lowered.