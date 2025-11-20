Zepto pilots Super Mall for high-value orders, launches diagnostics service

In a move to broaden its portfolio and enter different categories, quick commerce (qcom) platform Zepto has kicked off pilot testing of two new offerings. It is currently trialling Super Mall, a new vertical for high-value and premium products, and Zepto Diagnostics, an in-app diagnostics service under its pharma category.

Through these pilots, the company aims to gauge customer stickiness and measure the uptake of such services before launching them in a full-fledged manner. Currently, they are available to a limited number of cities and customers.

What is Zepto aiming to achieve with its Super Mall pilot?

According to sources in the know, with the Super Mall vertical, the qcom firm aims to tap into higher-margin categories in the face of rising competition while also striving to acquire new customers and retain the existing ones. The vertical includes non-grocery items such as home decor, electronics, and fashion.