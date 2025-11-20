Apple hits record 10.4% India market share as iPhone shipments surge in Q3

Smartphone brand iPhone has seen one of its fastest-growing market share gains in the Indian market for the third quarter (July-September) of 2025. Apple’s market share in the smartphone segment touched 10.4 per cent, a growth of 25.6 per cent year-on-year, said data from IDC.

Apple as it recorded its highest-ever quarterly shipments in India in the third quarter of 2025 (3Q25), reaching 5 million units and securing the fourth position in the market for the first time. The third quarter is significant foras it recorded its highest-ever quarterly shipments in India in the third quarter of 2025 (3Q25), reaching 5 million units and securing the fourth position in the market for the first time.

Upasana Joshi, research manager, IDC India, said, “IDC projects a robust year-end for Apple, forecasting 15 million shipments for 2025 and registering strong double-digit growth.” This contrasts sharply with the overall Indian smartphone market, which is expected to see a low single-digit annual decline in 2025, said IDC.

What is driving Apple’s gains in India’s premium smartphone market? ALSO READ: Mahindra Holidays to invest ₹1,000 cr as it enters leisure hospitality Apple’s gain in market share has come due to growth in the sale of premium smartphones. In the premium and super-premium segment, Apple has emerged as a dominant player. The brand achieved strong 25.6 per cent year-on-year growth, driven by sustained demand across both new and existing models. The iPhone 16 remained the most-shipped smartphone in India during the quarter, contributing 5 per cent of total market shipments, while the newly launched iPhone 17 series and iPhone Air saw a record-breaking debut, accounting for 16 per cent of Apple’s Q3 shipments — the strongest launch-quarter performance for any iPhone since 2021.

How is Apple’s affordability strategy helping expand its reach? “This continued success stems from a multi-year strategy focused on affordability, primarily through steep price reductions on older-generation (n-1/n-2) devices during festive e-tailer sales, coupled with appealing no-cost EMI plans and exchange offers. This approach, combined with the brand's enduring aspirational value, has allowed Apple to capture a 10 per cent market share in two years,” said Joshi. How is the premium and super-premium segment shaping Apple’s momentum? Apple’s share also grew as the Indian smartphone segment saw strong demand in the premium category. The premium segment in the third quarter recorded robust growth of 43.3 per cent year-on-year, as its share increased from 4 per cent to 6 per cent. Apple’s iPhone 16, iPhone 15, and iPhone 17 collectively made up over 70 per cent of shipments in this category.