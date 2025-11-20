Home / Companies / News / IL&FS completes transfer of CNTL to Cube Highways in ₹6,145-crore deal

IL&FS completes transfer of CNTL to Cube Highways in ₹6,145-crore deal

Lenders are expected to recover between 98% and 124% of their exposure, depending on the seniority of their loans

IL&FS, Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services, Mumbai
IL&FS said the deal pushes its total discharged group debt to over ₹48,000 crore, up from more than ₹45,000 crore reported in March 2025.Photo: Reuters
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 5:12 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Debt-ridden IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited (ITNL) on Thursday said that it has completed the transfer of its subsidiary Chenani Nashri Tunnelway Limited (CNTL) to Singapore-based Cube Highways & Infrastructure II Pte, making it one of the largest asset resolutions under the group.
 
Cube will pay a total consideration of about ₹6,145 crore, which includes the settlement of roughly ₹5,454 crore of debt owed to a consortium of public- and private-sector lenders, financial institutions and corporates, the ITNL said. It added that payments to lenders and the completion of the sale will be concluded in the coming days.
 
“CNTL has, therefore, ceased to be a subsidiary of the company effective today. Consequently, the nominee directors of the company on the board of CNTL have resigned effective today, and the nominees of Cube have been appointed as directors on the board of CNTL,” the company said in a BSE filing. 
 
It added that CNTL is amongst the biggest assets under IL&FS road portfolio and the completion of this deal marks an important milestone for IL&FS Group in its resolution efforts.
 
With the deal in place, lenders are expected to recover between 98 per cent and 124 per cent of their exposure, depending on the seniority of their loans, the company said. Key lenders include State Bank of India, Canara Bank, Deutsche Bank, Indian Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Federal Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Syndicate Bank and UCO Bank.
 
IL&FS said the deal pushes its total discharged group debt to over ₹48,000 crore, up from more than ₹45,000 crore reported in March 2025.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Apple hits record 10.4% India market share as iPhone shipments surge in Q3

Mahindra Holidays to invest ₹1,000 cr as it enters leisure hospitality

Ashok Leyland gears up to roll out new range of heavy-duty diesel trucks

ElasticRun trims FY25 loss to ₹145 cr, revenue up 9% on private-label push

Transrail bags ₹548 cr in new orders; adds a new country in MENA region

Topics :IL&FSIL&FS Transportation Networks

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story