Home / Companies / News / Zomato says most Blinkit stores have reopened after wage protests

Zomato says most Blinkit stores have reopened after wage protests

The disruptions have no material impact on the operations and financial performance of the company, Zomato said

BENGALURU
Zomato says most Blinkit stores have reopened after wage protests

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 11:48 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd said on Wednesday most stores of its grocery unit Blinkit had resumed operations after being shut due to wage protests, sending its shares up as much as 5%.
The disruptions had less than 1% impact on Zomato's revenue, the Gurgaon-based company said in a regulatory filing. Blinkit, which Zomato bought last year for $550 million, accounted for 12.7% of Zomato's total revenue in the third quarter.

Zomato had shut down some stores for a few days to ensure the safety of its employees at stores and the delivery partners after it made changes to the payout structure of Blinkit delivery partners, it said.
Blinkit has around 400 stores in India, of which 50 were shut, mostly in and around New Delhi, on Friday, as employees pushed demands for better wages.

The changes to pay were made to "address the needs of delivery partners, improve customer experience and reduce cancellation/order rejection frauds by few delivery partners in the system," Zomato said on Wednesday.
Blinkit competes with other big delivery firms, including top retailer Reliance-backed Dunzo, Tata's BigBasket and SoftBank-backed Swiggy in India's fast-growing grocery market.

(Reporting by Yagnoseni Das in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

Topics :Zomatoprotestslow wage

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 10:59 AM IST

Also Read

Zomato launches home-style cooked meal delivery service, starts at Rs 89

Zomato launches hotline number to report rash driving by delivery partners

Food delivery apps taking action on rising stress among delivery staff

Zomato now in Hindi, does 150,000 orders a month on regional language apps

4 reasons why HSBC thinks Zomato is a great buy at the current levels

India gets over $60 bn in PE-VC investments for third year straight: Report

Google needs to reconsider its new Play payments policy, says ADIF

Cognizant Technology announces salary hikes to 300,000 employees

India market's share in Ericsson's global net sales jumps to 11%

Strong 5G gear sales in India boost Ericsson's quarterly net profit

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story