Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod to sell generic anti-epileptic medication

The company said it will manufacture the product at the group's formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad

Zydus Lifesciences Received approva to manufacture and market Lacosamide Tablets in multiple strengths
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 4:46 PM IST
Zydus Lifesciences on Saturday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic anti-epileptic medication.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Lacosamide Tablets in multiple strengths, the drug firm said in a statement.

Lacosamide is indicated to treat partial-onset seizures. It is also used with other medicines to treat primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

The company said it will manufacture the product at the group's formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

As per IQVIA data, Lacosamide Tablets had annual sales of USD 249 million in the US.

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 4:46 PM IST

