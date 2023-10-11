Home / Companies / People / Anant Goenka named VC for RPG, retains role in CEAT, Zensar Technologies

Anant Goenka named VC for RPG, retains role in CEAT, Zensar Technologies

Educated at the Wharton School and holding an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, Goenka initiated his professional journey with Unilever and RPG's KEC International

BS Reporter Mumbai
Anant Goenka

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 8:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The RPG Group, a $4.4 billion conglomerate with interests ranging from tyres to IT, announced the appointment of Anant Goenka as its Vice-Chairman on Wednesday.

Alongside this new position, Goenka will retain his roles as the Vice Chairman of both CEAT and Zensar Technologies. Entrusted with spearheading the group's digital, sustainability, and innovation agendas, Goenka's appointment is aimed at guiding the next phase of the Group's expansion. RPG Enterprises expressed that this strategic move underlines the reinforced leadership, led by Harsh Goenka, ensuring sustained stability for the enterprise.

Commenting on the appointment, Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Group, said, "Anant's exemplary tenure at CEAT, marked by a decade of performance excellence, positions him ideally to shape RPG Group's forthcoming growth trajectory. As we navigate an era marked by swift technological shifts, I am confident in Anant's ability to drive change and adeptly respond to evolving technologies, markets, and consumer needs.”

Reacting to his new role, Anant Goenka remarked, “This is both an honour and a significant responsibility. I'm committed to furthering the growth and competitiveness of our diverse businesses, all the while staying true to our core values, governance standards, and our pursuit of happiness.”

Educated at the Wharton School and holding an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, Goenka initiated his professional journey with Unilever and RPG's KEC International. Later, after a noteworthy stint at CEAT, he transitioned from his role as MD and CEO to become the vice-chairman earlier this year.

Also Read

CEAT Q1 net profit increases 15-fold on dip in raw material prices

Deming Grand Prize aligns with our quality objectives, says CEO Ceat Tyres

Zensar Technologies soars 10% to hit 52-week high on strong Q4 results

Microsoft's Anant Maheshwari joins Honeywell's High Growth Regions division

Buy Equitas Bank, RPG Life for up to 16% upside, recommends HDFC Securities

Building 'future ready' organisation: SNS in first address as L&T chairman

Ambani's JioCinema to appoint former Google Manager Kiran Mani as CEO

Piyush Pandey steps down after bringing Bharat to Indian advertising

Asian Paints co-founder & non-executive director Ashwin Dani passes away

Ashwin Dani, credited for success of Asian Paints, passes away at 79

Topics :Ceat TyresZensar TechnologiesRPG group

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 8:39 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM KCR to address 41 public rallies from Oct 15 in poll-bound Telangana

Rajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates

World Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees Celsius

UP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin Gupta

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%

Next Story