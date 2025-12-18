Home / Companies / People / Arvind announces leadership change; Punit Lalbhai takes executive role

Arvind announces leadership change; Punit Lalbhai takes executive role

Susheel Kaul will continue in his role as managing director and will take up the key strategic projects

Punit, Arvind
Image: Company Website
Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 9:06 PM IST
Arvind Ltd, a textile, apparel and technical textile manufacturing company, on Thursday announced a leadership change. Punit Lalbhai, vice chairman, Arvind Ltd, is stepping into an executive role to lead the textiles and apparel business as part of the company’s long-term succession plan. The change will take effect from April 1.   Susheel Kaul, managing director and president of the textiles and apparel business, has led Arvind with distinction. He will continue in his role as managing director and will take up the key strategic projects, working closely with the management to shape the future growth initiatives of the group, the company said in its release.   Kaul said in the release, “The years I have spent in leadership roles have been the most satisfying part of the long relationship I have had with the group. Arvind Ltd has been an agile and innovative organisation and I foresee it rising to newer heights. I will remain thankful to Sanjay Lalbhai and Punit Lalbhai for their trust and support, and I am looking forward to the next chapter in my personal and professional life.”   Punit Lalbhai, vice chairman, Arvind, said, “Susheel has been central to Arvind’s success, driving strong growth, innovation, and expansion. We have together built a brand that speaks for itself. We sincerely appreciate his contributions to the organisation.”
 

Arvind textileIndian textilestextile market

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

