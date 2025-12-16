Home / Companies / People / B Sairam takes charge as Coal India chairman-cum-managing director

B Sairam takes charge as Coal India chairman-cum-managing director

Sairam has over 35 years of experience in the coal sector, spanning mine operations, planning, logistics and regulatory affairs

B Sairam, chairman-cum-managing director of Coal India Limited (CIL)
Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 8:19 PM IST
B Sairam on Monday took over as chairman-cum-managing director of Coal India Limited (CIL), the country’s largest coal producer, with effect from December 15.
 
Sairam succeeds Sanoj Kumar Jha, additional secretary in the ministry of coal, who had been holding interim charge as CIL chairman since November 1 following the superannuation of P M Prasad on October 31.
 
Prior to his elevation, Sairam was chairman-cum-managing director of Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), a key coal-producing subsidiary of Coal India. He has also served as director (technical) at Central Coalfields Limited, another CIL arm.
 
In his first remarks after assuming charge, Sairam said increasing coal production and improving the quality of coal supplies would remain Coal India’s core focus to meet the country’s energy demand. He added that the company was also expanding into newer areas in line with changes in the energy sector, including solar power, coal gasification and the acquisition of critical minerals. He said Coal India remains committed to sustainable mining practices.
 
Sairam has over 35 years of experience in the coal sector, spanning mine operations, planning, logistics and regulatory affairs. He is a graduate in mining engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Raipur, and holds an MBA in energy management from the NTPC School of Business.
 
Coal India accounts for more than 80 per cent of India’s domestic coal production and plays a central role in meeting fuel requirements for the power sector and other core industries.

Topics :Coal Indiacoal industry

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

