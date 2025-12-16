B Sairam takes charge as Coal India chairman-cum-managing director

B Sairam on Monday took over as chairman-cum-managing director of Coal India Limited (CIL), the country’s largest coal producer, with effect from December 15.

Sairam succeeds Sanoj Kumar Jha, additional secretary in the ministry of coal, who had been holding interim charge as CIL chairman since November 1 following the superannuation of P M Prasad on October 31.

Prior to his elevation, Sairam was chairman-cum-managing director of Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), a key coal-producing subsidiary of Coal India. He has also served as director (technical) at Central Coalfields Limited, another CIL arm.

In his first remarks after assuming charge, Sairam said increasing coal production and improving the quality of coal supplies would remain Coal India’s core focus to meet the country’s energy demand. He added that the company was also expanding into newer areas in line with changes in the energy sector, including solar power, coal gasification and the acquisition of critical minerals. He said Coal India remains committed to sustainable mining practices.