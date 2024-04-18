Home / Companies / People / Axis AMC elevates R Sivakumar as head of the corporate strategy

Fixed income investment team is now being headed by Devang Shah

R Sivakumar has been elevated to the position of Head of Corporate Strategy, BIU & Data Science
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 10:30 PM IST
Axis AMC on Thursday said that its fixed income investment team is now being headed by Devang Shah as R Sivakumar has been elevated to the position of Head of Corporate Strategy, BIU & Data Science. Shah was earlier the co-head of fixed income. In addition, the AMC said it has strengthened its sales team with new hirings.

“Axis AMC is further pleased to announce that it has fortified its Sales Channel through the appointment of Rohit Mattoo as the National Head of Retail Sales, Arunima Nain as the National Head of Wealth & Family Office, and Vikash Wadekar as the Head for the Passive Business,” the AMC said in a release.

Topics :Axis AMCInvestmentMarkets

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 10:29 PM IST

