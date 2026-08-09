Coding agents won't replace software engineers: Datadog Cofounder

Last year, there was a step improvement in the ability of the coding agents to write software at a complexity that effectively approaches, or sometimes surpasses human ability. For example, we have had projects where we've been able to spend a few hundred dollars on very well-skilled, well-defined problems or software architectures and create systems that would have taken three extremely expert engineers six months to build. That has been done in a couple of weeks with one person and a coding agent. That doesn't mean all of a sudden I need just one engineer rather than 10. Coding agents are really good at taking one small piece of software architecture and making it a lot better. But the reality of software production is it's a multi-team effort with different operating roadmaps, cadence, and priorities. And the coding agents don't make that go away. They exacerbate some of the friction that exists.