Colliers India appoints Badal Yagnik as new CEO with immediate effect

Colliers on Thursday announced the appointment of Badal Yagnik as the new chief executive officer for India, effective immediately. Based in Gurgaon, Yagnik will collaborate closely with Sankey Prasad, Colliers' chairman and managing director (India), to drive growth and profitability for the firm, the company said in a statement.

John Kenny, Colliers' chief executive officer (Asia Pacific), said, "An exceptional leader and real estate industry veteran, he has been credited with establishing robust cross-border teams while creating some of the most profitable businesses in India. We are excited to see him put his skills and experience to use, guiding our rapidly growing India business into its next phase."

Sankey Prasad, chairman and MD (India), added, "I welcome Badal to the Colliers team and look forward to collaborating with him to drive exceptional results for our clients and people...Badal has represented numerous corporations and professional service firms at local, regional, national, and international levels, successfully executing some of the most complex and marquee transactions in the industry."

"I am confident that Badal will drive stellar growth for the organization with his exceptional capabilities."

"This is an incredible time for the Indian real estate industry, as our country is poised to deliver higher growth to the global economy. Colliers is well-positioned to enhance its market leadership further and I am excited to be part of the firm's growth story. I look forward to collaborating with Sankey and the leadership team to unlock the company's significant potential for our clients, people, and other stakeholders," said Yagnik.

Yagnik has earlier served at Cushman & Wakefield (C&W) as MD for leasing services in India. Before that, he was working with Jones Lang LaSalle.