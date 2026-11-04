Dabur elevates Herjit Bhalla to board as Mohit Malhotra steps down as CEO

Herjit Bhalla on Wednesday was elevated to the board of Dabur India as a whole-time director, subject to regulatory approvals, for a five-year term with effect from November 14. The development followed the resignation of Mohit Malhotra from his role as the global chief executive officer and whole-time director, effective November 13, to pursue personal interests.

Bhalla will continue to lead the growth agenda for the India business, representing the company and steering the strategic direction in its primary market, and P D Narang, who currently serves as a whole-time director, will continue in his role as group director–corporate affairs to provide strategic guidance across the Dabur Group’s businesses, including retaining oversight of the International business, the company said in the business.

Mohit Burman, chairman of Dabur India, said in the release, “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Mr Malhotra for his over three decades of service to Dabur and his contribution to the organisation. We wish him the very best as he pursues his personal interests.” He added that Bhalla’s elevation to the board reflects the company’s confidence in his leadership and the central role of the India business in Dabur’s growth. “We are confident that Dabur’s businesses, including the International business, will continue to benefit from Mr Narang’s strategic guidance, drawing on his four decades of experience with the Group,” he added.

Burman added that this planned transition clarifies leadership responsibilities and accountability while ensuring continuity as the company advances its priorities and prepares for its next phase of growth. The maker of Real fruit juices reported a 11.7 per cent uptick in net profit to ₹506 crore during the Q2FY27 in the same period last year on the back of sales. It reported an underlying volume growth of 5.5 per cent in the India Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) business. Its net sales grew 11.6 per cent to ₹3,563 crore compared to the same period last year and profit before interest, depreciation, and tax (PBIDT) rose 10.4 per cent to ₹804 crore in the July-September quarter.

“Our performance in Q2 reflects the strength of our brands and the sharper execution of our strategy. We delivered profitable growth despite operating in a challenging external environment marked by geopolitical uncertainty and elevated input-cost pressures. What gives me confidence is that the growth has been broad-based and backed by healthy underlying volumes,” Bhalla said in the results release. He added that the evolving channel landscape continues to present significant opportunities for the company. “This quarter saw a marked resurgence in general trade with the channel growing by mid to high single digit, supported by our continued efforts under Project Saksham. We remain focused on strengthening our brands and expanding our presence across channels to sustain growth momentum,” he added.