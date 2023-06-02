Doctor on call: Meet Swati Piramal, vice-chairperson of Piramal Group

We walk past an open dining table in the garden to a section that’s closed off and has a few chefs conjuring up exotic vegetarian breakfast dishes. The set menu card lists Ramasseri idlis, moong dal waffles, focaccia di recco with Medjool dates, mango pavlovas and French toast with Ladurée gelato.

Piramal, who has a green thumb, has been in the planting game well before the ‘E’ got included in ESG (environmental, social, and governance). She beams when I ask her how her flower and orchid garden at her Mahabaleshwar home is doing? It’s something she set up decades ago and says she’s planning to now grow rhododendrons. “Mahabaleshwar is brilliant (climatically) for western flowers but we still have to work harder on getting back indigenous plants,” she says. “The Himalayan blue poppy from India, for example, is growing in profusion in England and Scotland but not so much here.”