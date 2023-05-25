TVS Supply Chain chief R Dinesh elected CII president, Rajiv Memani is VP



Dinesh, 58, takes over from Sanjiv Bajaj, chairman and managing director of Bajaj Finserv, and he was elected by CII’s National Council. Dinesh is a fourth-generation TVS family member and has engaged with CII for many years at the state, regional and national levels. R Dinesh, executive vice chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions, has been elected president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for 2023-24.



Dinesh won Icon of the Year award from Tamil Nadu’s ICT Academy in 2018 and EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year Award in ‘services’ category in 2017. He is also the recipient of TiECON’s “Next Gen Entrepreneur of the Year 2014” award and ‘Emerging Entrepreneur’ award by CII in 2010. Dinesh started TVS Supply Chain Solutions (erstwhile known as TVS Logistics) in 1995. It has grown to be a billion-dollar company serving customers in more than 50 countries.