Global enterprise Ramco Systems appoints Sundar Subramanian as its CEO

Global enterprise software company Ramco Systems has appointed Sundar Subramanian as its chief executive officer, the company said on Tuesday.

Prior to taking up the new responsibility, Subramanian was serving leading multinational information technology services and consulting companies.

Ramco Systems chairman P R Venketrama Raja said, "...the appointment of Sundar Subramanian as the CEO will bolster our leadership team, bringing in operational excellence, and effective decision-making and creating an environment for collaboration and growth."



Subramanian on taking up the new role would lead the organisation and further build Ramco's portfolio of enterprise offerings with renewed focus on execution and growth.

"Ramco's key strength is in its IP-rich platform on which the team has developed niche offerings for HR and global payroll, aviation, logistics, and specific industry verticals in ERP. The company's focus on ensuring customer success through automated platform implementation has been witnessing significant momentum," Subramanian said.

"I look forward to further building on this momentum, creating valuable opportunities, and enhancing design and delivery. Along with Ramco's exceptional leadership team, we are all set to forge a path of success and deliver unparalleled value to our customers," he added.