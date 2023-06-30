India Inc's troubleshooter Parekh retires ahead of HDFC, HDFC Bank merger

Parekh, who was the go-to man for the government to handle the Satyam crisis and financial sector reforms, built HDFC into a top housing finance company. Later, he diversified into banking, asset management, life and general insurance, education finance, and real estate venture capital.



He had joined HDFC a year after it was founded by his uncle Hasmukhbhai Parekh. Parekh left a plush job at Chase Manhattan Bank and took a massive pay cut at HDFC.