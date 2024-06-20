Home / Companies / People / Govt appoints Girija Subramanian as CMD of New India Assurance Company

Govt appoints Girija Subramanian as CMD of New India Assurance Company

She is a fellow member of the Insurance Institute of India and also an associate member of the Chartered Insurance Institute, London

Girija Subramanian | Photo: website/Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited
Girija Subramanian | Photo: website/Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited
Aathira Varier Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 6:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The government has appointed Girija Subramanian as chairman and managing director (CMD) of the largest general insurer, New India Assurance, effective from June 19, 2024, until she attains the age of superannuation or until further orders.

Subramanian holds a bachelor's degree in statistics. She is a fellow member of the Insurance Institute of India and also an associate member of the Chartered Insurance Institute, London.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


She started her career as a direct recruit officer in GIC Re in 1988. In a career spanning over 34 years, she worked in reinsurance departments across various lines of business, including aviation, life, health, and property classes. Subramanian was the CMD of AIC of India (from September 2022) before assuming charge as CMD, New India Assurance.

Also Read

FSIB selects Girija Subramanian as CMD of New India Assurance Company

New India Assurance Q3FY24 results: Net profit falls 4.38% to Rs 715 crore

Dixon Tech, Indus Towers among top bets of insurance companies in April 2024

Future Generali India Insurance launches new product exclusively for women

E-insurance now mandatory for all policyholders: What it means for you

Former upGrad executives Kadekar, Konwar launch The Leadership Project

India's end-use energy consumption to grow 90% by 2050: Rosneft CEO

KK Modi family feud: Views split over valuation of four key companies

Court grants bail to Supertech chairman RK Arora in money laundering case

Nisaba Godrej resigns from VIP Industries board over leadership differences

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :New India Assurance CompanyCMDInsurance Sector

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story