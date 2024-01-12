HCLTech appoints Bhavani Balasubramanian as independent director

HCLTech on Friday announced the appointment of Bhavani Balasubramaniam as the independent director of the company with immediate effect.

Bhavani is a chartered accountant by qualification with over four decades of experience in auditing a variety of clients, including listed companies and multinationals across different industries, according to the company’s press release.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“We are delighted to have Bhavani as part of the Board. I am confident that her rich experience will contribute toward enhancing the high standards of corporate governance HCLTech prides itself on,” said Roshni Nadar Malhotra, chairperson of HCLTech.