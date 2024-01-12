Home / Companies / People / HCLTech appoints Bhavani Balasubramanian as independent director

HCLTech appoints Bhavani Balasubramanian as independent director

Bhavani is a chartered accountant by qualification with over four decades of experience in auditing a variety of clients

Ashutosh Mishra

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 9:11 PM IST
HCLTech on Friday announced the appointment of Bhavani Balasubramaniam as the independent director of the company with immediate effect.

Bhavani is a chartered accountant by qualification with over four decades of experience in auditing a variety of clients, including listed companies and multinationals across different industries, according to the company’s press release.

“We are delighted to have Bhavani as part of the Board. I am confident that her rich experience will contribute toward enhancing the high standards of corporate governance HCLTech prides itself on,” said Roshni Nadar Malhotra, chairperson of HCLTech. 

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 9:05 PM IST

