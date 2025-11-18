HUL names Bobby Parikh, former EY India CEO, as independent director

Leading FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Bobby Parikh, former CEO of Ernst & Young India, as an Independent Director to its Board, effective December 1, 2025.

His appointment is for a period of five years, subject to the approval of shareholders, HUL said in a statement.

Parikh has decades of experience and is a strategic advisor to many large corporations and holds directorships in Infosys, Biocon and Indostar Capital, among others.

He has guided Indian and multinational businesses through India's evolving policy landscape. He co-founded BMR Advisors, served as the CEO of Ernst & Young India, and held senior leadership roles, including serving as the country managing partner at Arthur Andersen.