Microsoft chairman Satya Nadella's three-day India visit to begin Dec 10

Microsoft Chairman Satya Nadella will visit India from Dec 10-12. He is expected to meet PM Modi to discuss $3 bn AI and Cloud investment and skilling 10M Indians by 2030

Satya Nadella is also likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and other senior government officials during his visit to India, according to sources. (Photo: PTI)
BS Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 9:23 PM IST
Microsoft Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella will commence his visit to India on December 10 and stay in the country till December 12, 2025. The India-born chief of one of the world’s largest software and services providers is scheduled to visit Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai during his three-day India tour.
 
He is also likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, and other senior government officials during his visit, according to sources.
 
Nadella will be in Delhi on December 10, followed by Bengaluru on December 11, and Mumbai on December 12. Notably, the Microsoft chief has made at least three visits to India over the last few years as the company tries to expand its foothold in the country and capture a greater market share in the burgeoning cloud services market.
 
Earlier, during his visit in January this year, Nadella had announced that Microsoft would invest $3 billion over the next two years in India in cloud, artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, and skilling.
 
“India is rapidly becoming a leader in AI innovation, unlocking new opportunity across the country. The investments in infrastructure and skilling we are announcing today reaffirm our commitment to making India AI-first, and will help ensure people and organisations across the country benefit broadly,” Nadella had then said.
 
Microsoft’s competitor Google has also announced a $15 billion investment in a state-of-the-art AI Hub that will be located in Visakhapatnam.
 
During Nadella’s January visit, Microsoft had also announced that it would train an additional 10 million Indians in essential AI skills by 2030. In 2024, the company had targeted training 2 million people in AI skills by 2025, but had surpassed that target and trained 2.4 million individuals within a year, the company said.
 
“Notably, 65 per cent of the participants were women, and 74 per cent came from Tier-II and Tier-III cities, ensuring inclusive coverage across the entire country,” the company had then said.
 
Earlier during the day on Tuesday, Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal met Lisa Monaco, the president of the company’s global affairs team.
 
“Discussed Microsoft's continued engagement in India, including support for AI-led innovation ecosystem & infrastructure development. We also explored ways to further strengthen the India-US partnership in AI, digital trade, and workforce skilling to drive inclusive and sustainable growth,” Goyal said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Topics :Satya NadellaCompany NewsMicrosoftCEO

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 8:40 PM IST

