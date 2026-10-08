Muthoot Microfin eyes festive demand with consumer durable loans: CEO

Is this geographic mix viable for you?
Yes, it aligns with our strategy. We strictly ensure no single state exceeds 25 per cent of our portfolio.
Do you plan to expand your current network of 1,675 branches?
Yes, we target opening 30 new branches this financial year. Following last year's expansion into Assam, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, we are deepening our presence there to acquire new customers. We will also open branches in existing markets like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.
Where do you stand on branch additions at the end of H1?
We are balancing physical expansion with a focus on horizontal growth through product diversification. We introduced individual loans (portfolio: ₹4,165 crore with near-zero delinquency), gold loans (disbursing ₹150 crore monthly via a co-lending partnership with Muthoot Finance), and loans against property (portfolio: ₹92 crore). These cross-sell options serve our existing customer base of 3.2 million without overleveraging them.