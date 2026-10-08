Muthoot Microfin eyes festive demand with consumer durable loans: CEO

Muthoot Microfin plans to launch consumer durable loans ahead of the festive season and expand its digital lending offerings as the microfinance lender steps up its push beyond traditional group lending, Chief Executive Officer Sadaf Sayeed said on Thursday.

"A couple of products are in the pipeline. One is the consumer durable loans, considering the festive season ahead. A lot of our customers are aspirational households, they would need such facility to buy a new refrigerator, buying a new two-wheeler, or buying a new mobile phone," Sayeed said in a post-earnings interaction with Krity Ambey and Shubham Kumar on the sidelines of the Sa-Dhan National Conference in New Delhi. The lender released its July-September earnings on Thursday.