Noel N Tata, Mehli Mistry to Venu Srinivasan: Who's who in Tata Trusts

The Tata Trusts, led by Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, hold a 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, the Tata group’s holding company, while the Shapoor Mistry family of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group owns 18.4 per cent. The remaining shares are held by the Tata companies and family members. Tata Sons, in turn, holds stakes in all of the Tata group-listed companies.

In the coming days, Tata Trusts will convene to elect a new chairman to succeed Ratan Tata. Earlier this year, an executive committee of the trustees consisting of Vice-Chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, and Trustee Mehli Mistry was constituted to oversee the functioning of the Tata Trusts. The executive committee was chaired by the late Ratan Tata. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



Sir Ratan Tata Trust



Noel N Tata: Half brother of Ratan Tata, Noel is credited with the success of Trent, the retail business of the Tata group. He is not on the board of Tata Sons but chairs the board of Trent and Tata Investment Corporation.



Jimmy N Tata: Younger brother of Ratan Tata, prefers to keep a low profile.



Venu Srinivasan: Vice Chairman, Tata Trusts, is the chairman emeritus of Sundaram Clayton Limited and TVS Motor Company. He is also on the board of Tata Sons and represents Tata Trusts in the Tata Sons board.

Vijay Singh: Vice Chairman, Tata Trusts, is a former bureaucrat. He is also on the board of Tata Sons as the trust's representative.



Mehli Mistry: A Mumbai-based businessman, Mistry joined Tata Trusts in October 2022 and runs M Pallonji Group of companies. Mistry was a close confidant of Ratan Tata.



Jehangir HC Jehangir: A Pune based businessman, Jehangir runs a hospital. He joined the Tata Trusts in 2022.



Darius Khambata: A senior advocate, Khambata is well-known in Mumbai’s legal circles. He has represented the Tatas in various cases.

Sir Dorabji Tata Trust & Allied Trusts



Vijay Singh: Vice-chairman

Venu Srinivasan: Vice-chairman

Pramit Jhaveri: Former Citi India CEO, Jhaveri joined the Tata Trusts soon after his retirement from the bank.

Noel N Tata

Mehli Mistry

Darius Khambata

Source: Tata Trusts website