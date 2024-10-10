Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / People / Ratan Tata extraordinary leader who encouraged others: Tata Steel MD

Ratan Tata extraordinary leader who encouraged others: Tata Steel MD

Ratan Tata made Tata Steel a global brand. His inspiring legacy will continue to guide the industry, he added

Ratan Tata
Tata, who was the chairman emeritus of the Tata Group, passed away at a Mumbai hospital late on Wednesday night at the age of 86 | (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 2:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ratan Tata was an extraordinary leader who encouraged others to push boundaries, said Tata Steel CEO and MD TV Narendran while condoling the demise of the industry veteran.

"Tata guided Tata Steel through some very challenging and transformative times. He was a mentor to countless individuals, inspiring us with his unwavering commitment to the betterment of humanity," Narendran said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He was an extraordinary leader who led with great vision and who always encouraged us to push the boundaries of our aspirations. His unparalleled contribution to industry, philanthropy, and nation-building has left an indelible mark on society, he added.

Ratan Tata became the Chairman of Tata Steel in 1993.

Alok Sahay, the Secretary-General of the Indian Steel Association (ISA), said India owes its legacy in steelmaking to the Tata Group, which gave the country its first integrated steel unit in 1907 at Jamshedpur in Jharkhand.

Ratan Tata made Tata Steel a global brand. His inspiring legacy will continue to guide the industry, he added.

More From This Section

Ratan Tata was visionary leader, cherished partner: Singapore Airlines CEO

Maharashtra govt declares one day mourning in honour of legend Ratan Tata

'Ratan Tata's legacy to guide people in industry', says Amit Shah

Name that showed possibilities, Ratan Tata's vision should still be India's

Prez Murmu, political leaders condole demise of industrialist Ratan Tata

JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal said, "India has lost a towering leader in Ratan Tata. His contributions to industry, innovation and philanthropy were immense, but it was his values and humility that made him a true icon".

AMNS India CEO Dilip Oommen said his work has been instrumental in shaping modern India's progress. At a time when the world is looking at our growing nation, his guidance would have been invaluable. Yet, his legacy continues to inspire all, reminding that true success is measured by its impact on the greater good.

Jindal Steel and Power Chairman Naveen Jindal, in a post on X, said, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Ratan Tata Ji. He once said if you want to walk fast, walk alone. If you want to walk far, walk together".

Amalgam Steel MD Sourav Misra said, "The nation mourns the passing of Ratan Tata, a visionary industrialist and philanthropist. His unparalleled contributions to industry, society, and humanity will forever be etched in the hearts of Indians. His legacy and contributions will continue to inspire the generations to come".

Tata, who was the chairman emeritus of the Tata Group, passed away at a Mumbai hospital late on Wednesday night at the age of 86.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 200 pts, at 81,650, Nifty at 25,000; Financials up over 1%

A look at Ratan Tata's business successes and 'aspirational mistakes'

Jamshedpur mourns Ratan Tata, who brought global recognition to backwater

From setbacks to success: Ratan Tata's legacy in aviation industry

Ratan Tata's redemption: White knight for Ford despite earlier humiliation

Topics :Ratan TataTata SteelT V Narendran

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story